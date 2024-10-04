Royal Bank of Canada Increases Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Price Target to $30.00

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.12% from the company’s current price.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.87.

Shares of Exelixis stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $26.52. 147,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,007,436. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.54. Exelixis has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $27.83.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.44. Exelixis had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $637.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.21 million. Research analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $659,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 605,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,968,473.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $659,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 605,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,968,473.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria C. Freire sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $219,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,417,145.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,858 shares of company stock worth $8,640,129 in the last ninety days. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 27,102,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $608,993,000 after acquiring an additional 424,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,163,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $340,714,000 after buying an additional 61,350 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,763,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,511,000 after buying an additional 2,989,021 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,137,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,434,000 after buying an additional 349,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,281,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,425,000 after acquiring an additional 370,199 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

