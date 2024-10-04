Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) to Sector Perform

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FinViz reports. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $10.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 42.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SAGE. TD Cowen cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.41.

Sage Therapeutics Price Performance

Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.91. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.72 and a 12-month high of $28.26.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.87% and a negative net margin of 458.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 249.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.68) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1,049.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 201,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 183,607 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 811,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,217,000 after buying an additional 333,805 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,751,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,781,000 after buying an additional 432,013 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,465,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,684,000 after buying an additional 952,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

