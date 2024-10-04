Royal Bank of Canada Raises Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $1,260.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $1,252.00 to $1,260.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on REGN. Barclays boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and set a $1,077.00 price target (down previously from $1,175.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Leerink Partnrs cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,119.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ REGN traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,013.93. 211,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,961. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $769.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,126.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,036.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,088.95, for a total transaction of $2,031,980.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,937 shares in the company, valued at $41,311,496.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,498,280. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,088.95, for a total transaction of $2,031,980.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,311,496.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,033 shares of company stock worth $9,399,345. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,930,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,595,268,000 after buying an additional 91,956 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,129,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,011,640,000 after purchasing an additional 213,038 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,210,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,063,377,000 after acquiring an additional 24,329 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 902,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $868,757,000 after purchasing an additional 184,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 540,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $567,864,000 after acquiring an additional 59,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

