RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RPM. Mizuho decreased their price target on RPM International from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on RPM International from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on RPM International from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target (up previously from $139.00) on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RPM International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.91.

Get RPM International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RPM

RPM International Stock Performance

Shares of RPM stock opened at $127.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.32. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $88.84 and a fifty-two week high of $129.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.09. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that RPM International will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $6,625,052.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,040 shares in the company, valued at $120,590,982.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $6,625,052.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,040 shares in the company, valued at $120,590,982.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $171,031.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,890.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPM International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RPM. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 9,945.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,949,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $209,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,072 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,475,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $158,912,000 after purchasing an additional 61,218 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 100,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,903,000 after purchasing an additional 38,135 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,676,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in RPM International by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 158,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,919,000 after acquiring an additional 22,388 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPM International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.