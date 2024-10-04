RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RPM. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of RPM International from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of RPM International from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Vertical Research raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on RPM International from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on RPM International from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RPM International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.10.

RPM International Price Performance

RPM opened at $127.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.70. RPM International has a 1 year low of $88.84 and a 1 year high of $129.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that RPM International will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $6,625,052.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,590,982.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $6,625,052.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,590,982.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total transaction of $171,031.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,890.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RPM International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPM. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in RPM International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 273.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in RPM International by 588.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in RPM International in the second quarter worth about $45,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

