RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by AMI Investment Management Inc.

AMI Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the quarter. RTX comprises 1.5% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $4,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. Briaud Financial Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of RTX by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the second quarter worth $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In related news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at $66,725,966.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other RTX news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,725,966.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,773.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock traded up $1.24 on Friday, reaching $124.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,045,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,964,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.18. The stock has a market cap of $166.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $125.53.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

About RTX



RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

