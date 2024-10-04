Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 278.05 ($3.72) and traded as low as GBX 277.50 ($3.71). Ruffer Investment shares last traded at GBX 280 ($3.75), with a volume of 942,426 shares trading hands.

Ruffer Investment Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of £984.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1,333.33 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 278.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 273.46.

Ruffer Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. This is a positive change from Ruffer Investment’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. Ruffer Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,904.76%.

Insider Activity

Ruffer Investment Company Profile

In related news, insider Colleen McHugh bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 279 ($3.73) per share, with a total value of £13,950 ($18,659.71). Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Ruffer Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Ruffer AIFM Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests either directly or through other funds in quoted equities or equity related securities and bonds which are issued by corporate issuers, supra-nationals, or government organizations.

