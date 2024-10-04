Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Purchased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,911 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned 0.05% of Rush Enterprises worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 794,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,515,000 after purchasing an additional 560,138 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,336,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,024,000 after acquiring an additional 420,978 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 984,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,689,000 after purchasing an additional 198,240 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,354,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,644,000 after purchasing an additional 161,679 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 678.7% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 130,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 113,831 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $2,152,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,371,226.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 40,000 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $2,152,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,371,226.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $634,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,958.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,422,554 in the last three months. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rush Enterprises Stock Down 1.6 %

RUSHA opened at $49.77 on Friday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $34.68 and a one year high of $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.04.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.20. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Rush Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Rush Enterprises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 18.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

