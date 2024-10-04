RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,205 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.14% of RxSight worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of RxSight by 21.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of RxSight by 3.2% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RxSight by 9.6% during the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of RxSight by 727.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in RxSight by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other RxSight news, insider Ilya Goldshleger sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $353,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 21,405 shares of company stock valued at $986,423 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RXST opened at $47.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.16 and its 200-day moving average is $53.86. RxSight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.66 and a 12-month high of $66.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.98 and a beta of 1.20.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.33 million. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 31.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on RxSight from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of RxSight in a report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of RxSight from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of RxSight from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of RxSight from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, RxSight has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

