Safe and Green Development Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, October 8th (NASDAQ:SGD)

Shares of Safe and Green Development Co. (NASDAQ:SGD – Free Report) are set to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, October 8th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Friday, October 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, October 7th.

Safe and Green Development Price Performance

NASDAQ SGD traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.26. The stock had a trading volume of 241,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,004. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.47. Safe and Green Development has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $8.42.

Get Safe and Green Development alerts:

About Safe and Green Development

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Safe and Green Development Corporation operates as a real estate development company. It focuses on building single and multifamily projects. The company was formerly known as SGB Development Corp. and changed its name to Safe and Green Development Corporation in December 2022. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Safe and Green Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe and Green Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.