Safe and Green Development Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, October 8th (NASDAQ:SGD)

Shares of Safe and Green Development Co. (NASDAQ:SGD – Free Report) are set to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, October 8th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Friday, October 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, October 7th.
Safe and Green Development Price Performance
NASDAQ SGD traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.26. The stock had a trading volume of 241,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,004. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.47. Safe and Green Development has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $8.42.
About Safe and Green Development
