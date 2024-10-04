Safe and Green Development Stock Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, October 8th (NASDAQ:SGD)

Safe and Green Development Co. (NASDAQ:SGD – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, October 8th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Friday, October 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, October 7th.
Safe and Green Development Trading Down 6.1 %
Shares of Safe and Green Development stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.26. 241,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,551,004. Safe and Green Development has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $8.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average of $0.47.
Safe and Green Development Company Profile
