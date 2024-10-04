Saga (LON:SAGA) Trading Up 12.5% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Saga plc (LON:SAGA – Get Free Report) were up 12.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 129.60 ($1.73) and last traded at GBX 126.72 ($1.70). Approximately 2,235,191 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 595% from the average daily volume of 321,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112.60 ($1.51).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 154 ($2.06) price objective on shares of Saga in a research report on Monday, June 24th.
Saga Company Profile
Saga plc provides package and cruise holidays, general insurance, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Cruise and Travel, Insurance, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, travel, health, landlord, motorhome, caravan, and pet insurance products.
