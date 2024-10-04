Salazar Resources (CVE:SRL) Stock Price Up 6.3% – What’s Next?

Salazar Resources Limited (CVE:SRL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 203,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 203,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Salazar Resources Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.08. The company has a market cap of C$19.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 7.36.
About Salazar Resources
Salazar Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Curipamba project that consists of seven concessions located in Ecuador.
