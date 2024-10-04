Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $10.19 Million in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 24,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,189,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 5,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $1,222,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $2,236,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $556.58.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $245,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,816.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total transaction of $3,385,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,915,443.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $245,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,816.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $514.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $504.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $460.49. The company has a market cap of $161.02 billion, a PE ratio of 57.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.17. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $340.49 and a one year high of $528.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

