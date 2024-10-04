Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $10.48 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,483,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 194.1% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $264.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $195.63 and a one year high of $269.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $257.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

