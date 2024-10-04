Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $11.50 Million in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 46,468 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,499,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the software company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 920 shares of the software company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,248 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in Autodesk by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,802 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in Autodesk by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 2,189 shares of the software company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Autodesk Trading Down 0.6 %
ADSK opened at $268.59 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $279.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.55. The firm has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.48.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total value of $78,604.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,944.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total value of $78,604.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,944.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total value of $146,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,323,159.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,973 shares of company stock worth $10,106,590 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADSK. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Autodesk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Autodesk from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. HSBC upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $299.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.47.
Autodesk Profile
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
