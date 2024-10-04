Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $11.50 Million in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 46,468 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,499,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the software company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 920 shares of the software company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,248 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in Autodesk by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,802 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in Autodesk by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 2,189 shares of the software company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADSK opened at $268.59 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $279.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.55. The firm has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.48.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 59.41% and a net margin of 18.21%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total value of $78,604.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,944.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total value of $78,604.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,944.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total value of $146,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,323,159.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,973 shares of company stock worth $10,106,590 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADSK. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Autodesk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Autodesk from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. HSBC upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $299.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.47.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

