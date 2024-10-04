Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $8.11 Million in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 109,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,108,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 168,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,621,000 after purchasing an additional 15,304 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 952,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,274,000 after purchasing an additional 38,814 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWX opened at $80.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.93 and its 200-day moving average is $76.45. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $62.08 and a 52-week high of $81.38. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.63.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

