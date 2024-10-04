Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $8.85 Million in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 165,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,850,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $50.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $52.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.37 and its 200 day moving average is $51.79. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $43.32 and a 52 week high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MNST shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.85.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

