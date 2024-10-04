Sanctuary Advisors LLC Makes New $10.16 Million Investment in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 347,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,157,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTF. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,775,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,975,000 after purchasing an additional 19,898 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,581,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,226,000 after buying an additional 335,604 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,404,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 65.4% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 735,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,486,000 after buying an additional 290,658 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 380.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 627,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,341,000 after acquiring an additional 496,814 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

INTF opened at $30.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.81. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $24.60 and a 12 month high of $31.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.94.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

