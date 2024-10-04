Sanctuary Advisors LLC Makes New $10.46 Million Investment in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 153,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,461,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,453,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,105,000 after buying an additional 18,920 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,750,000 after acquiring an additional 235,522 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,163,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,757,000 after purchasing an additional 101,820 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 835,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,234,000 after purchasing an additional 50,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 802,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,832,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares during the period.

Shares of VYMI stock opened at $72.62 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $59.20 and a 12-month high of $74.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.11 and a 200-day moving average of $69.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.697 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

