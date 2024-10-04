Sanctuary Advisors LLC Makes New $8.45 Million Investment in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,454,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 19.6% in the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth $317,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Cintas by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,326,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at $555,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $166.75 to $199.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cintas from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cintas from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cintas from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $194.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.63.

In other news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $842,292.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,808 shares in the company, valued at $24,083,425.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS opened at $204.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $210.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.32. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $119.86 and a 52 week high of $211.57.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.77%.

Cintas announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

