Sanctuary Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 460,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,597,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $8,818,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $2,101,000. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 317,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after buying an additional 94,984 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 221.3% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 251,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after buying an additional 173,313 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.0% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 2,545,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,726,000 after buying an additional 144,687 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,455,589. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $2,101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 916,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,261,400.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,455,589. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,311 shares of company stock worth $3,121,891. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMI

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of KMI opened at $23.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.37. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.55%.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.