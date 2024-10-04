Sanctuary Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,331,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $669,326,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 3,621.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 349,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,572,000 after purchasing an additional 340,007 shares in the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth $97,510,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $76,392,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in McKesson by 134.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 220,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,850,000 after purchasing an additional 126,567 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
McKesson Trading Down 1.4 %
NYSE:MCK opened at $482.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $543.03 and its 200 day moving average is $554.36. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $431.35 and a 12 month high of $637.51.
McKesson Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.69%.
Insider Transactions at McKesson
In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total value of $2,105,808.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,094,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently commented on MCK. Citigroup decreased their price objective on McKesson from $670.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of McKesson from $576.00 to $535.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.36.
About McKesson
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
