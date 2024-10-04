Sanctuary Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 143,369 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,505,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter worth about $2,526,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Shell by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 90,152 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after buying an additional 45,567 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Shell by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 155,867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,256,000 after acquiring an additional 24,883 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Shell by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,092,458 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $137,684,000 after acquiring an additional 126,517 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

SHEL opened at $68.46 on Friday. Shell plc has a one year low of $60.34 and a one year high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.78.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.62 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHEL. Argus boosted their price objective on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

