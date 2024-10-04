Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,277 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,361,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAP. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in SAP by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 8,003 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in SAP by 21.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 9.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,264 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,941,000 after buying an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on SAP shares. Argus raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities increased their price target on SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $251.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.17.

SAP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $220.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $216.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.82, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.25. SAP SE has a one year low of $127.30 and a one year high of $231.13.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. SAP had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

