Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 164,002 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 164,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,517,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 828.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 158,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after purchasing an additional 141,052 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in PayPal by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 70,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,307,000 after buying an additional 6,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL opened at $77.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $80.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.27 and a 200 day moving average of $65.48.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PayPal from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Argus upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.41.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

