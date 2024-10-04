Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes $12.10 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 73,769 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,095,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 75.8% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, EVP Deeanne King sold 15,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,761,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total transaction of $1,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at $29,577,154.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deeanne King sold 15,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,761,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,492 shares of company stock valued at $60,161,906 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of TMUS opened at $208.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.99. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.82 and a 52 week high of $209.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 47.89%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.