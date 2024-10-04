Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes $9.18 Million Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 137,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,176,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTE. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 310.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth $38,000. 13.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TTE opened at $67.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $160.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $62.28 and a 52-week high of $74.97.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $53.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.45 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TTE. TD Cowen downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

