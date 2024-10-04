Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes $9.73 Million Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 23,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,733,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 6,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $464.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.46.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of FDS stock opened at $459.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $426.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $427.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.25. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $391.84 and a fifty-two week high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $562.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 34.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.59, for a total transaction of $1,249,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,380,259.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 13,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total value of $6,364,204.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at $10,726,367.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.59, for a total transaction of $1,249,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,380,259.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,362 shares of company stock valued at $12,688,945. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

