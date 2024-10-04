Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 255,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,635,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,644,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,098,000 after acquiring an additional 232,148 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in Honda Motor by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,176,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,538,000 after purchasing an additional 896,048 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,061,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,459,000 after purchasing an additional 33,067 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Honda Motor by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 502,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,702,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 442,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,265,000 after buying an additional 41,216 shares during the period. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Honda Motor Stock Performance

Shares of HMC stock opened at $31.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $27.69 and a 12 month high of $37.90.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.38. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $34.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.75 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.