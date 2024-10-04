Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Stock Position Decreased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 86.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,533 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 162,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SANM. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 139.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 41,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 10,510 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 4th quarter worth about $1,124,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,174,000. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sanmina

In other Sanmina news, CEO Jure Sola sold 82,328 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $5,735,791.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,506,043.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Krish A. Prabhu sold 4,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $323,674.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,596.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jure Sola sold 82,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $5,735,791.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,506,043.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,320 shares of company stock valued at $7,294,883. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sanmina Price Performance

SANM opened at $66.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sanmina Co. has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $76.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.03). Sanmina had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina Profile

(Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

