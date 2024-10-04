Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target Raised to $182.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $181.00 to $182.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 51.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SRPT. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.44.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

SRPT traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.07. The stock had a trading volume of 163,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,875. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $173.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 1,091.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $362.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $822,099.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,662,822.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers purchased 37,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $133.80 per share, with a total value of $4,955,684.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,003,749.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $822,099.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,662,822.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

