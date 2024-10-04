Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Shares Bought by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,758 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of Savara worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Superstring Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Savara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,827,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Savara in the 4th quarter valued at $9,683,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Savara during the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Savara by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,381 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Savara by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 73,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 35,269 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Savara alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SVRA shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Savara from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Savara in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Savara from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Savara in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.17.

Savara Stock Performance

Shares of SVRA opened at $3.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $526.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 0.97. Savara Inc has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 11.31, a current ratio of 11.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.44.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that Savara Inc will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Savara Company Profile

(Free Report)

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.