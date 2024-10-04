SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $239.91, but opened at $234.20. SBA Communications shares last traded at $233.74, with a volume of 110,161 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.08.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $229.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.67.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.56). SBA Communications had a net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $11,048,327.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 109,583 shares in the company, valued at $24,328,521.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SBA Communications news, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $11,048,327.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 109,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,328,521.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total transaction of $364,290.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,814.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,590 shares of company stock worth $11,483,981 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,300,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $931,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,302 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,738,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,687,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 500.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 369,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,375,000 after buying an additional 307,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,973,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,470,000 after purchasing an additional 233,179 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

