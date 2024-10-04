Schlumberger Limited Expected to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Schlumberger in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Schlumberger’s current full-year earnings is $3.49 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Dbs Bank assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.50 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.29.

Schlumberger Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $44.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $63.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.51. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $38.66 and a 1-year high of $61.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.86.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Schlumberger

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth $257,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 15.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 396,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,726,000 after buying an additional 51,637 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,901,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,723,000 after buying an additional 11,813 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Schlumberger by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 788,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,217,000 after acquiring an additional 64,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $6,056,326.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,699 shares in the company, valued at $12,432,012.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,012.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $2,499,397.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,141,615.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 180,716 shares of company stock worth $9,048,624. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

