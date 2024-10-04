Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust (LON:SBSI) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust (LON:SBSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 63 ($0.84) and last traded at GBX 85 ($1.14), with a volume of 75488 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85 ($1.14).

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £71.60 million, a P/E ratio of 4,233.00 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 88.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 86.26.

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Company Profile

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust PLC is a principal investment firm. Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom.

