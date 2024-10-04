Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust (LON:SERE) Stock Price Up 2.5% – Here’s What Happened

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc (LON:SERE – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 72.60 ($0.97) and last traded at GBX 72.60 ($0.97). Approximately 165,044 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 209,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.80 ($0.95).

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.60, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a current ratio of 7.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 66.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 64.42. The stock has a market cap of £97.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3,630.00 and a beta of 0.60.

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25,000.00%.

About Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust

SEREIT invests in European growth cities and regions. It is a UK closed-ended real estate investment company incorporated on 9 January 2015. The Company has a premium listing on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and its shares have been trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (ticker: SERE) since 9 December 2015.

