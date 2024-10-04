Schroder Japan Trust (LON:SJG) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Schroder Japan Trust (LON:SJG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 250.94 ($3.36) and traded as high as GBX 255 ($3.41). Schroder Japan Trust shares last traded at GBX 253 ($3.38), with a volume of 228,816 shares traded.

Schroder Japan Trust Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 250.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 254.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £297.99 million, a PE ratio of 648.72 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Schroder Japan Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.81 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This is an increase from Schroder Japan Trust’s previous dividend of $5.40. This represents a yield of 4.41%. Schroder Japan Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 1,282.05%.

Schroder Japan Trust Company Profile

Schroder Japan Trust plc formerly known as Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

