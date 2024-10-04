Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Position Lowered by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 134,094,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392,325 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,823,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,306,000 after purchasing an additional 828,234 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 2,339,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $72,493,000. Finally, Strata Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,358,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,586,000 after purchasing an additional 59,762 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDF opened at $36.77 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $30.16 and a one year high of $37.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.75.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

