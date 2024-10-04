Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 6,218,591 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 413% from the previous session’s volume of 1,211,757 shares.The stock last traded at $53.13 and had previously closed at $53.50.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.27.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF shares are going to split on Friday, October 11th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 25th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, October 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 17,919,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,683,000 after buying an additional 393,715 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,346,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,077,000 after buying an additional 25,514 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 18,532.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,087,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,614,000 after buying an additional 4,066,009 shares during the last quarter. Nepc LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 2,582,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,679,000 after buying an additional 1,080,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners OCIO LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,469,000.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

