Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 6,218,591 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 413% from the previous session’s volume of 1,211,757 shares.The stock last traded at $53.13 and had previously closed at $53.50.
Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.27.
Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF shares are going to split on Friday, October 11th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 25th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, October 10th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF
About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF
The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.