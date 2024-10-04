Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $145.97 and last traded at $145.33, with a volume of 43526 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $144.04.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 17.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Science Applications International from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Science Applications International from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.14.

Science Applications International Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.70.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.19. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Science Applications International

In related news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,646. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Joshua Jackson acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $114.28 per share, with a total value of $45,712.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,007.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,550 shares of company stock worth $184,319. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Science Applications International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,062,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $504,995,000 after acquiring an additional 194,160 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,108,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $130,333,000 after purchasing an additional 56,414 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,511,000 after purchasing an additional 25,807 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 8.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 378,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,524,000 after purchasing an additional 28,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 9.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 313,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,887,000 after buying an additional 27,664 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Featured Stories

