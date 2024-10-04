Scottish American Investment (LON:SAIN) Trading 1% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN – Get Free Report) shot up 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 515.64 ($6.90) and last traded at GBX 514 ($6.88). 214,655 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 255,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 509 ($6.81).

Scottish American Investment Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £916.56 million, a P/E ratio of 1,028.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 509.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 508.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75.

Scottish American Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a GBX 3.55 ($0.05) dividend. This is a positive change from Scottish American Investment’s previous dividend of $3.45. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Scottish American Investment’s payout ratio is currently 2,800.00%.

About Scottish American Investment

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

