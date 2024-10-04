SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.82 and traded as low as $1.41. SCYNEXIS shares last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 39,556 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $53.38 million, a P/E ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average is $1.82.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.11). SCYNEXIS had a negative return on equity of 57.41% and a negative net margin of 366.09%. The company had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SCYNEXIS, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SCYNEXIS

In other SCYNEXIS news, CEO Gonzalez David Angulo bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.37 per share, with a total value of $27,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 507,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,783.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SCYNEXIS

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,237,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after buying an additional 359,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 8.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,687,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 129,153 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,448,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 129,284 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 19.9% during the first quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 660,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 109,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 28.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 540,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 119,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

About SCYNEXIS

(Get Free Report)

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME for the treatment of patients with vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and recurrent VVC. The company's lead product candidate is Ibrexafungerp, an intravenous drug for the treatment of invasive candidiasis and/or candidemia, refractory invasive fungal infections, invasive aspergillosis, VVC, and recurrent VVC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.