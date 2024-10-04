SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in SEACOR Marine were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,284,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,912,000 after purchasing an additional 17,826 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SEACOR Marine by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in SEACOR Marine by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in SEACOR Marine during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEACOR Marine during the first quarter worth $348,000. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMHI opened at $10.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.10 million, a PE ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $15.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.44.

SEACOR Marine ( NYSE:SMHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $69.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.21 million. SEACOR Marine had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 10.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jesus Llorca sold 14,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $212,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 430,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,459,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Jesus Llorca sold 14,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $212,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 430,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,459,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew H. Everett II sold 4,646 shares of SEACOR Marine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $69,736.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 233,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,865.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,431 shares of company stock valued at $411,684. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment for offshore rigs and platforms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, and offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.

