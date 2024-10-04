Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.30.

SEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sealed Air

Sealed Air Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at $6,834,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Sealed Air by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 181,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after acquiring an additional 15,710 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Sealed Air in the first quarter valued at about $582,000. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $852,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Sealed Air by 10.7% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 156,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after buying an additional 15,174 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $34.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.38. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.34. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $41.14.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 85.65% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.13%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Articles

