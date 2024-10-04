Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Director Sells C$132,296.80 in Stock

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) Director Rene Amirault sold 10,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.20, for a total value of C$132,296.80.

Secure Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:SES traded up C$0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$13.43. The company had a trading volume of 708,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,442. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03. The firm has a market cap of C$3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.67. Secure Energy Services Inc. has a one year low of C$6.98 and a one year high of C$13.65.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.02). Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 50.56%. The business had revenue of C$337.00 million for the quarter.

Secure Energy Services Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SES. CIBC raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank set a C$16.00 target price on Secure Energy Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ATB Capital raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Secure Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$14.19.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

