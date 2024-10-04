Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch Sells 4,011 Shares

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 4,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.20, for a total transaction of C$48,934.20.
Secure Energy Services Trading Up 4.4 %
TSE:SES traded up C$0.57 on Friday, reaching C$13.43. The stock had a trading volume of 708,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,442. The company has a market cap of C$3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.67. Secure Energy Services Inc. has a 12-month low of C$6.98 and a 12-month high of C$13.65.
Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$337.00 million for the quarter. Secure Energy Services had a return on equity of 50.56% and a net margin of 5.62%.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$14.19.
Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.
