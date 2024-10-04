Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) PT Set at C$16.00 by Scotiabank

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) received a C$16.00 price objective from equities research analysts at Scotiabank in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC lifted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$14.19.

TSE:SES traded up C$0.74 on Friday, reaching C$13.60. 414,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of C$3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.43. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$6.98 and a 52 week high of C$13.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.67.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$337.00 million during the quarter. Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 50.56%.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Corey Ray Higham acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$200,560.90. In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Mark Bly bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.52 per share, with a total value of C$115,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Corey Ray Higham purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.80 per share, with a total value of C$200,560.90. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,161 shares of company stock worth $695,972. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

