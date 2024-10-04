Sei Investments Co. Acquires 22,711 Shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) by 52.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,711 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Vital Energy were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTLE. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vital Energy by 11.5% in the second quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 54,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Thomist Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,443,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vital Energy by 4.4% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 216,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the second quarter worth $579,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 527.4% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 33,227 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VTLE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $41.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Vital Energy from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. KeyCorp lowered Vital Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Vital Energy from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vital Energy news, CEO M. Jason Pigott acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.85 per share, with a total value of $94,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,411,373.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy Stock Up 9.6 %

Vital Energy stock opened at $30.26 on Friday. Vital Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $25.94 and a one year high of $58.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.91 and a 200 day moving average of $43.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 3.16.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $476.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.76 million. Vital Energy had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 11.58%. Vital Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Vital Energy Company Profile

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

