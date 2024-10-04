Sei Investments Co. Acquires 4,294 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.14% of Alamo Group worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Alamo Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 44,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 3,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 579.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 31,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 27,075 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Alamo Group in the second quarter worth $4,290,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alamo Group by 126.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 11,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALG opened at $172.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.74 and a 12-month high of $231.40.

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.44). Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $416.30 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.25%.

In other news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.28, for a total transaction of $54,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,061 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,138.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alamo Group news, EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $57,409.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,421.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.28, for a total transaction of $54,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,138.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Alamo Group from $223.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Alamo Group from $209.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

